Australian designer, builder and television presenter Barry DuBois has shared a peaceful and happy photo to his Instagram – when he is feeling the absolute opposite.

The photo shows Du Bois with his children, five-year-old twins Arabella and Bennett, happily eating ice cream on holidays in Lindos, Rhodes, in Greece.

It’s a picture-perfect moment that would, under different circumstances, attract compliments about Du Bois’ gorgeous family. But the post includes the following heartbreaking caption:

“I guess we get the good days so we can handle the bad days. I would do anything to go back to this day right now. #love #family #wholelife #memories”

The poignant words are in reference to Du Bois’ current battle with cancer.

In 2011, The Living Room host was diagnosed with plasmacytoma myeloma, a cancer of the immune system which attacks healthy bone marrow. He was cancer-free for six years, but in October last year, it returned.

“It seems that my cancer has come back, reasonably aggressively now I have what is regarded as multiple myeloma. We’ve got a cancer in my body that has created several tumours right through my body.”

This week’s post and caption is a glimpse into his state of mind as he battles for his life for a second time. It’s also a clear statement on what matters to him most – what is his motivation to fight.