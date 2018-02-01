People are convinced Donald Trump's son Barron has been "recast."

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Donald Trump’s presidency is not so much a genuine political phase but a reality show we shamelessly cannot stop watching.

It’s the only reasonable explanation for why the President of the United States would start a fight with the leader of North Korea and call him “rocket man”. It’s the only justification for why he only wants to talk about how overrated Meryl Streep is. It perfectly explains why a pornstar has come forward about an affair with him and no one even cares that much because by comparison that’s super chill.

LISTEN: We debrief on ALL the ridiculous talking points from Trump’s first State of the Union address. Post continues…

And now, we’re all so convinced this is all a TV show and not real life, that people are speculating that Barron Trump has been recast AS THOUGH HE IS AN ACTOR AND NOT A REAL 11-YEAR-OLD HUMAN CHILD.

You see, on Tuesday’s State of the Union, a broken calm Melania Trump sat beside a child who people assumed for some time was surely Barron Trump. He had all the defining features. Child. Hair. Face. Mini-child-suit.

But then… then people started to notice something.

I am not entirely certain, but I think the White House has recast the role of Barron Trump for the second season. #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/J4CIdWPaeT — S B Hammel (@lasteve423) January 31, 2018