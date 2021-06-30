Let's recap Barnaby Joyce's first week back as Deputy Prime Minister.

Barnaby Joyce is certainly making up for lost time.

After a number of years on the backbench, Joyce is back as Australia's deputy prime minister. He lost the job in 2018 after a major scandal stemming from his extra-marital affair with a staffer who has now given birth to the couple's two children, as well as sexual harassment allegations he strongly denies.

He bided his time and recovered from a failed leadership spill attempt in February 2020, to topple former Nationals leader Michael McCormack at his second crack on June 21.

And since then, we can't turn anywhere without seeing or hearing from the newly reinstated deputy PM.

It started at his swearing in ceremony, when his toddler son attempted to gatecrash an official photograph with Scott Morrison, who had dialled in remotely.

It was toddlers being toddlers, and the most widely circulated images from the moment looked like this:

Barnaby Joyce moving his son, Sebastian, out of his photo with the Prime Minister. Image: AAP.