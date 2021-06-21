The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 22.

Head of Sony Music Australia removed over claims of toxic culture.

The most powerful man in Australian music, Denis Handlin, has been removed as head of Sony Music Australia over multiple allegations of a toxic work environment.

The allegations - which are aimed at the company, not an individual - span 20 years and include sexual harassment at work events, intimidating behaviour, alcohol abuse, racism and the unfair treatment of women in the workplace.

On Monday a statement was issued by the chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, saying Handlin would be leaving “effective immediately”.

"It is time for a change in leadership and I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course," the note said.

In April, the company's executive vice-president of commercial music, Tony Glover, was sacked after it was found he had bullied and harassed several staff members.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the latest investigation comes weeks after Sony Music's global head of human resources began an investigation into the workplace culture at the Australian arm of the business after a staff member in the Sydney office made a complaint.

'Hope I'm a better person': Joyce on his return to deputy PM.

Barnaby Joyce says he hopes to return as deputy prime minister a better person after defeating Michael McCormack for the Nationals leadership.

Mr Joyce was elected Nationals leader in a party room ballot in Canberra on Monday, returning to the job he lost more than three years ago.

On Tuesday morning, he was officially sworn in, arriving at Government House with Vikki Campion and their two sons.