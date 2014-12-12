A mid-length skirt is considered to be fairly modest attire in most parts of the world. But a recent photo of a girl walking the streets of Kabul, showing bare legs from the knee down has gone viral because in Afghanistan, the image is so rare and controversial.
Kabul-based journalist Hayat Ensafi saw the woman walking down a main street in the city and was so shocked by what he saw that he knew he had to capture it. He told BBC Trending, “I was shocked…I knew I had to catch this special moment because I never saw a woman here walking down the streets like this.”
The ‘shocking’ image…
[raw]
A mystery in Kabul http://t.co/vpIChAEVKT The mysterious appearance of a woman in a skirt has Afghan capital buzzing pic.twitter.com/mpmYg9faJL
— BBC Trending (@BBCtrending) December 10, 2014
[/raw]
There has been a huge online response after Hayat posted the image to Facebook; thousands of people shared and commented on the photo. Because of the strict rules regarding women’s clothing in Afghanistan, the image shocked many online viewers but has also become a symbol of dissent.