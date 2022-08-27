'A teary eyed goodbye' and on-set tension: Why everyone is talking about Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira.

Earlier this week, Barbie Ferreira announced she's leaving Euphoria.

On Thursday, the actress, who played Kat Hernandez on the hit TV show, shared on her Instagram stories that she will not reprise her role in the third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.

"I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Although the news comes as a shock to many fans, there have been rumours suggesting Ferreira's departure for some time.

During season two, her character Kat had significantly less screen time, and according to reports there was on-set tension between Ferreira and the show's creator Sam Levinson because of it.

Per reports, the pair butt heads over Kat's storyline, after Barbie expressed her disappointment with the direction in which her character was going.

In season one, Kat was a symbol of body positivity; a strong, independent young woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery before developing a romance with the boy-next-door-type Ethan.

But in season two, she was featured far less, and when she was, her character was caught up in her relationship, becoming vindictive and narcissistic.