What Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau really talk about behind closed doors.

When United States President Barack Obama entered the political arena, the United States hadn’t seen anything like him since President John F. Kennedy.
He was a young, charismatic, husband and father who wasn’t afraid to hold on to high ideals. He wasn’t afraid to promise change and inspire hope.
Now, almost eight years later, with Obama’s term coming to an end many see Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the new political “it boy”, if you will.
If Barack Obama is Chris Hemsworth, then Justin Trudeau is Liam Hemsworth. Still figuring it out, but getting better every day. In time, he’ll be able to lift that hammer as well. One of the best things about them both is how outspoken they are about the rights of women.
I am a feminist. I’m proud to be a feminist. #upfordebate — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2015