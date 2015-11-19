17 Australian baby names that have been made illegal in 2015.

When I was in primary school, I was teased mercilessly because my middle name happened to rhyme with my surname.

But I can’t imagine what it would have been like to go through school with a FIRST name like Thong, for example. Or Bonghead. Or Scrotum.

And yet, these were just some of a list of actual baby names that actual parents attempted the name their actual babies this year.

Thankfully, the government intervened - otherwise those poor kids would have had a tough time in the playground.

Here are some of the weird and downright cruel baby names that have been banned by the Australian government in 2015.

We're just going to leave these here...

Bonghead

Chow Tow



D*ckhead



G-Bang



Ikea



iMac



Maryjuana



Medicare



Ned Kelly



Panties



Ranga



Scrotum



Sh*thead



Smelly



Snort



Thong



Virgin



But it's not just we Aussies who come up with crazy baby names.

