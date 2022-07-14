Casuarina Prison holds WA's most violent criminals. 20 children are about to be transferred there.

Warning: This post mentions suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

In Western Australia, a Noongar grandmother is currently fearing for her grandson's life.

The teenager is one of 20 boys, aged as young as 14, who the West Australian government plan to transfer from Perth's Banksia Hill juvenile detention centre to a maximum security adult prison.

Speaking to The Guardian, the grandmother, who can not be named, shared her grave concern for her grandson who has struggled with mental health issues and self-harm.

"I fear he is not going to live," she told the publication. "He has had three suicide attempts, that’s my biggest fear."

"I fear that being sent to an adult prison would push him over the edge… Him as he is; in his state of mind. I don’t think he’ll live long."

The decision to relocate the boys to a standalone facility at nearby Casuarina Prison has caused alarm amongst activists and political leaders, who have called for urgent reform of Banksia Hill.

However, officials say detainees have been destroying property, escaping from their cells, assaulting staff and harming themselves. They have promised the boys will be kept away from the adult prisoner population in safe and secure units.

WA's Department of Justice said the relocation plan would also allow other detainees at Banksia Hill to return to education and other programs that had been affected by the ongoing disruptions.

About 100 of Banksia Hill's 260 cells have been seriously affected and more than 30 are unfit for use.

"The Casuarina site, with its new, secure units, was the only safe and suitable option to ensure the young men were able to be kept in a location away from the adult population," said Corrective Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds.

Here's what we know about the unfolding situation.

Detainees have reportedly had their human rights violated.

Advocates have slammed the decision and called for urgent reform of Banksia Hill after an independent inspector found detainees were having their human rights violated.

In April, WA's custodial services inspector revealed there had been multiple occasions at Banksia where several boys spent less than an hour outside their cells.

A group of boys had also made repeated suicide attempts, having formed a suicide pact while isolated within Banksia's intensive support unit.

Social Reinvestment WA co-chair Glenda Kickett said the majority of children in detention had serious cognitive impairments and needed specialised trauma-informed care.