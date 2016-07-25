Bank of Melbourne called out for their horrible sign targeting a homeless person.

A Melbourne resident was appalled to find a sign in her local bank branch that alerted customers it was closed due to a person using it as shelter.

The sign posted in the Footscray branch of Bank of Melbourne informed customers it needed to close a section of its premises due to ‘an inconsiderate person’.

“Due to an inconsiderate person using the foyer as a place to live and litter, we are having to close this part of the branch until further notice,” the sign read.

The resident called the bank “out of touch” in a post to their Facebook page.

“To think that the biggest victim in the scenario described in the sign is the bank demonstrates a fairly startling disconnect between your bank and the struggles of people who are experiencing disadvantage. You are out of touch,” they said.

Bank of Melbourne representative Nathan contacted the original poster to clarify the offence was not intended.

“Furthermore we apologise for any offence taken as this was certainly not our intention,” he said.

The representative said the sign would be removed and the issue taken up with the branch manager.

“We will be addressing this directly with the branch manager, and will have this removed as soon as possible,” he said.

The original poster replied to this apology with a request for the bank to explain how they would be holding those accountable.

“Taking down the sign won’t address the horrible attitudes behind it. What are you doing about those?” they asked.

The bank is yet to confirm if or how the person responsible will be disciplined.

The post has gained traction since it was first posted to Facebook on Sunday morning with over 3,000 reactions and almost as many comments.