This is exactly how much the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ are donating to their kids to buy a house.

In case you missed it, we're smack bang in the thick of a cost-of-living crisis.

And that cost-of-living crisis is occurring at the centre of an already pretty f**ked housing market.

Which means many rather annoying things, but one of the biggies is that it is near impossible to grab a hold of a step of this property ladder before it flies further away. In fact, it's been categorised as the hardest time ever in Australia to buy a house. Or apartment. Or a parking space, for that matter.

So how are people remedying this s**tshow? Well, by leaning on the Bank of Mum and Dad. And leaning pretty hard.

New research from Finder's Parenting Report 2023 got into the nitty gritty numbers to establish exactly how much parents are shelling out for their kids to heave them onto the property ladder. And the numbers were enormous.

The average family with children under 12 are currently (and probably frantically) saving up in order to hand over $33,278 to their kids.

Parents in Victoria, specifically, seem to be the most 'generous', as they are prepared to throw $52,716 at their bundles of joy. They are swiftly followed by families in South Australia who are aiming for a $44,656 'gift' and parents in New South Wales have a juicy $40,191 in their sights.