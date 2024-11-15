Are we just putting our bank details on wedding invites now?

Nine little words.

That's all it took for a bride and groom to receive some day-ruining news.

It was the bride's cousin who delivered the blow.

Marching over to the happy couple's table, he told them, "You've put the wrong bank details on your invites."

He and his brother had been helping his parents make a contribution when they noticed the error. They compared the bank details on the invitation with those on the wedding website and realised they didn't match up.

This info, as you can imagine, was a bit of a mood killer for the newlyweds, on what should have been the happiest days of their lives.

"The couple immediately began freaking out, worried that half the guests' gifts had gone astray," wedding planner Claudia Postigo told PEOPLE of the blunder. "I told the couple to put it out of their minds and go enjoy their first dance, and I would take care of it."

Postigo quickly contacted the banks who were, luckily, able to return the mistaken transfers to the guests.