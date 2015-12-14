Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Rally to be held to protest Baden-Clay decision.

A rally this Friday will protest the Baden-Clay appeal decision. It will be supported by a promotional video to be released today on social media and television featuring high-profile Australian such as Libby Trickett.

The rally will urge the state’s Attorney-General to take the matter to the High Court to appeal the decision by the Court of Appeal reports The Courier Mail.

On a website also launched today the organisers write:

“On Friday we are calling on the Attorney General to appeal the decision and for our leaders to change the laws to make sure this does not happen again. We’re #doingit4allison, we’re #doingit4all.”

“We need women, men and children to show that domestic violence must stop. We need to let our political leaders know the social and legal structures designed to support and protect against domestic violence are not working.”

Family members including Allison’s cousin Jodie Dann and friends will attend the rally to be held in Brisbane’s CBD on Friday at 12.15pm.

2. Doctors say anti-vaxxer’s chickenpox parties are putting the community at risk.

Leading doctor have slammed anti-vaccination parents who are holding “chickenpox parties” to deliberately infect children.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Chris Zappala told Fairfax Media the idea was “ill-informed and misguided”.

“It is a worrying new trend. There is risk attached to these infections and it is completely unavoidable,” Dr Zappala said yesterday following reports that anti-vaxxers were holding the gatherings.

Dr Zappala said anti-vaccination parents were putting the community’s health at risk as chickenpox could have serious consequences.

Chances of allergic or other reactions from vaccines were negligible compared with the benefits of immunisation, he said.

“This is really the absolute opposite of what we want to see – we can do better,” he said.

3. More Australian women delay having babies until their 40s.

A report has shown that the average age of Aussie mothers is rising, hitting 30.1 in 2013. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, Australia’s Mothers and Babies 2013 found that 22 per cent of women giving birth were aged 35 and over, compared with 19 per cent a decade earlier.

The oldest women to give birth was 56, while the youngest was 14.

33 per cent of women had a caesarean with older mothers three times more likely to need or request surgical intervention than teen mums.

It found that 72% of women gave birth in public hospitals.

4. Climate change deal branded “incredible.”

Environmentalist Tim Flannery says the United Nations agreement secured in Paris is a watershed moment in the global effort to tackle climate change reports SkyNews.

‘We have witnessed something incredible today. Finally, we can feel hopeful that we are on a path to tackling climate change,’ Professor Flannery, who is a member of the Climate Council, said in a statement.