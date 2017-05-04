These 14 popular wedding trends are now dead, according to Vogue.

I know as much about wedding style trends as my mum knows about memes (or as she calls them, mem-ez).

Nothing.

Literally, not one single thing.

I’ve never searched ‘weddings’ on Pinterest, and I have extremely poor attention to detail. If you had a chalkboard at your wedding, I most definitely didn’t notice it.

But this week I came across an article in Vogue titled, 14 Wedding Trends to Avoid in 2017: Flower Crowns, Food Trucks, and More.

Firstly, the term ‘food truck’ makes me both hungry and excited.

Secondly, I couldn’t name 14 wedding trends if I tried.

And thirdly, I am nowhere near being engaged/ I don’t even know if I’ll get married, and I already know I’m doing it wrong.

Vogue is going to f*cking hate my wedding.

Here are the 14 things they advise we avoid this year at all costs.