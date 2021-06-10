16 women share the worst piece of 'advice' they were taught in sex ed classes.

When you're a teenager and told you have a sex education class coming up, you do one of two things: aggressively giggle or freak the heck out.

Why? Because talking about sex at that age is a weird time.

You're probably getting 'advice' from your 'experienced' friends that is founded in confusion and straight-up lies, actively avoiding having 'the chat' with your parents and doing a little bit too much googling that is leading you to scary diagnoses or hardcore porn.

IT'S HARD, MAN.

While you reminisce about your awkward as heck teenage years, find out the juiciest results from the Mamamia sex survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The majority of Australian schools offer sex ed as a way to inform the next generation of students about what to do, what not to do, and what everything means. But it doesn't seem like this has been done very well...

While we kind of knew that this was a problem area in education, it just became abundantly clear when The Undone hosts had a conversation about their shoddy sex ed experiences (or lack thereof). You can listen to that telling chat right here:

To keep the conversation going, we decided to ask 16 women the worst piece of 'advice' they were given in sex ed class. Here's what they had to say.

Sherry:

"I remember teachers placing their own bias on us for choices. For example, one teacher stated her preference for pads and it made me feel like tampons were bad to use (my parents were also fairly conservative and said we should only use pads). I also remember one teacher saying that getting the injection or Implanon for birth control was usually only for people with disabilities who wouldn't be able to remember to take a pill every day."

...FYI for those who are unsure, able-bodied people can totally use the Implanon.

Emily:

"All I remember is being told, 'if you want to give a blowjob, use flavoured condoms'."

Theresa:

"I wish I had even one sex ed class. I was at school when there were still nuns teaching and running the show, and their idea of sex ed was to discipline us if our shoes were too shiny because then the boys could see up our uniforms."

Emmeline:

"We had to watch a video made by an ex-footballer who found God and became a born again virgin. He told us that women are flowers and every time they have sex with someone who isn't their husband they're giving away one of their precious petals until you're just a withered, sad stalk."

Emma:

"All I remember from sex ed was asking my male teacher about how painful childbirth was (I was probably like 14) and he was so brutal about it that I had to leave the room because I was so distressed."