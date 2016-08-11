"The movie that made me completely terrified to become a mum."

A movie about mothers striving for perfection and learning to embrace ‘the chaos’ in their everyday lives sounds like a lot of fun, right?

There’s only one problem: I don’t have children.

And after watching Bad Moms – which stars Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell – I’m not sure I want them anytime soon.

Sure, the ladies get up to a lot of fun and mischief during their two hours onscreen – throwing their cares into the wind, getting a little crazy with their fellow school mums with plenty of cheap wine (on a school night!) and shelving their normal responsibilities to enjoy a quiet few moments for themselves.

But it's apparent to me that perhaps the most fun activity of all might be to not be a mum at all.

At least not just yet.

Anyone who's a mum will be able to relate to almost all of the scenarios in the movie. My sister-in-law, a mother to an almost-three year old, turned to me multiple times throughout the film and exclaimed that she'd said the exact same words as many of the characters on-screen.

But me? I don't have a child that demands all my time, nor do I have fellow mums to compete with for the title of 'perfect mum'. Watching Bad Moms firmly cemented the idea that I'm simply not ready for all of that...chaos.