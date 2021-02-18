"It's so rude!": 14 things you should never do in a makeup store.

These days, makeup stores are basically the Willy Wonka chocolate factory of the beauty world. They're huge. Have everything.

Wanna get your brows tweaked? Can do. Need your makeup done? Easy. Piercings? Say no more. Wanna get those goodies gift wrapped? Hand 'em over.

Filled with makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances from some of the absolute best cult beauty labels in the world, stores like Sephora and Mecca are literally heaven on earth for us beauty lovers.

And if you're anything like us, you spend approximately WAY too much time sashaying around their beauty aisles. So, it’s probably not surprising that those who work there have witnessed some pretty cringeworthy behaviour.

To suss out some of the bad habits you should definitely avoid at all costs, here's 15 things you should never do when shopping in a makeup store.

1. Try on lipstick.

"One woman would come in every day and put on red lipstick. Not say a thing, just put it on. GROSS. And I'm not kidding. Every single day she would be there. Still don't know her name..." - Charlie.

2. Open the packaging "just to see".

"I used to hate when people would open the boxes and take out the new products to look at them? Like you don't need to do that. It's not broken." - Tamara.

3. Ask for heaps of samples.

"Do not ask for twenty samples. This takes up valuable staff time and it's rude! Sample pots are terrible for the environment, so be mindful of your sampling. Most importantly, though - it is very unlikely you will use all the samples at once. If you don't lose them then by the time you open them, they won't be fresh. So many customers would come in with ancient samples saying they had congealed or given them a reaction. Use your samples within a reasonable amount of time." - Rachel.

"A sample is to test whether your skin reacts negatively to a product. It takes about two weeks for new skin to come to the surface so you cannot expect to see "results" from a sample that you use for three days. Customers would return asking for the same sample again and again because they "can't tell if it works yet" - this is not what sampling is for." - Heather.

"Also, the girls who come in and take, like, 10 eyebrow spoolies..." - Genevieve.

4. Use makeup testers when you have... golden staph.

"Please, please, PLEASE do not use mascara wands or come into store with golden staph. When I was managing in MYER I had a customer come in with golden staph LEAKING out of her nose (it was an abscess the size of a ten cent coin). She used a bunch of testers trying to cover it. I had to tell her she should probably go to emergency and then I had to throw out $2000 worth of testers." - Kira.