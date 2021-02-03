Uniforms, teachers and technology: The 7 best back to school tips for Aussie parents.

As much as many of us wished 2020 away, saying goodbye to it does present another challenge – we’re merely weeks away from the start of the new school year.

I’m the mum of a teenager, and I know that this pre-term time can be an emotional, sentimental experience, regardless of whether your kid is beginning kindy, or highschool.

My pro tip is distracting yourself with back to school preparation. It can help you feel some sense of control over the circle of life – oh, and it’s pretty much your job as a parent, too.

But don’t worry, it’s all good stuff – for both of you. Thanks to the interwebs, back to school prep is not as overwhelming or time-consuming as it used to be. And with some of the following tips, you can make fast work of it, allowing you to spend more time with your precious cherub (or pubescent teenager).

School uniforms.

These days, you can buy school uniforms online on the school website, external distributors and even Facebook buy-sell-swap groups (just search your school’s name). Some places even offer online fittings, which saves on making appointments or getting your kids to get their kit off in dressing rooms.

Over the years, I’ve learned some schools are not as strict about uniforms as others, which means if you’re buying ‘navy woollen shorts’, for example, you don’t have to purchase the school-recommended brand, so have the flexibility to buy elsewhere if you want. Good places are discount chain stores - like Best & Less – which are often also available online.

Whichever you choose, just ensure you get the right pieces for the right seasons and sports. Because no child likes to rock up in the wrong gear, and you will pretty much never be forgiven. (My sister is still traumatised from when mum, new to Australia, sent her to school in sandals and socks, with the winter beret on her head.)

Watch: Things parents never say on school holidays. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

My other tip is to make a deal with another school family – I had one where our sons were in alternate years and of varying heights, so we would swap sizes with each other twice a year.

School lunchboxes.

Lunchboxes are so more advanced these days than they were in my time (25 to 30 years ago). Back then, lunch was sent off in a brown paper bag, or, in my case, a Tupperware container that had been infused with lamb curry the previous week.

But today you can find a variety of lunchboxes which can cool and keep heat – meaning you can fuel your child of ‘challenging palate’ (aka fussy eater) with a wider range of foods.