Brooke Blurton, Abbie Chatfield and what this all has to do with 'white privilege'.

Right now, women of colour and LGBTQIA+ communities are just waiting and hoping that Brooke comes out of this on top. That she will be given opportunities and choices to grow her career within the media landscape because that’s what we need right now.

Brooke was Australia’s first First Nations and queer Bachelorette, and personally, as a woman of colour, seeing that on my screen meant more than I thought it would. It meant that an industry that I love and have dedicated my career to is finally listening.

But as I watched Brooke look for love, all I could think was “what comes next?” This might be the biggest opportunity Brooke will receive in the media. I hope not, but that's what history has taught me. I prepared myself for one of the white contestants to take the narrative away from Brooke. And that's what happened with Konrad (similar to how the focus was on Abbie during Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor). I’m not saying this is wrong, I’m saying that it comes at a cost to many underrepresented communities.

So when Abbie announced her relationship with Konrad, I knew straight away that was the end of any hope of ongoing representation in the Australian media.

This is white privilege. With just one post, Abbie shifted the narrative and spotlight off Brooke's groundbreaking season of The Bachelorette onto herself. And we all lapped it up, myself included. Abbie apologised and acknowledged that she should have known better - and it's up to you if you want to accept that - but whether intentional or not is really beside the point, the fact is that white privilege means white people don't even have to consider it, to think about it, to acknowledge it. And in the end, that's the real problem.

In the final week of The Bachelorette, I didn’t hear much about the show, but I did know everything about Abbie and Konrad’s relationship. And I’m sure you did as well. It was everywhere.

Watching a white woman eclipse her friend’s experience hurt. Because it happened to me and it happens to many women of colour constantly.

Here's just one example: A few years ago, a makeup brand reached out to me asking if I wanted to be one of their face models. They told me I would be their first South Asian representative. I was stoked. Later that evening, I had dinner with a group of (white) friends and I could not contain my excitement about this opportunity. Straight away one of them said, “They asked me to model as well, and also asked me to be an ambassador for their brand, but I haven’t decided if I want to do it." The conversation then continued with all of us (me included) congratulating her and discussing whether or not she should do it. It made me so embarrassed that I had brought it up in such an excitable way in the first place.