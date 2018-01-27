Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The very deliberate way The Bachelorette stars announce their break-ups.



There’s a trend in The Bachelorette breakups and we are onto it.

It’s no coincidence that Sam Frost and Sophie Monk have opted to announce their breakups from their respective partners on some of the quietest days of the calendar year.

While Sam Frost and Sasha Mielczarek‘s split was announced immediately post-Christmas, when most are still nursing their bellies instead of their news feed, Sophie Monk and Stu Landry announced their breakup on another public holiday – Australia Day – while everyone was applying tacky wash-off flag tattoos.

If you ask us? It's quite the savvy move, likely because the celebrities are trying to sweep the ashes of their relationship under the carpet while we're all looking elsewhere.

Very clever.

Mind you, we'd expect nothing less from Sam and Sophie.

2. Karl Stefanovic spent his Friday night having a chat with the police.