Former Bachelorette contestant gets drunk and cuts loose. Gives great Snapchat.

There’s this really beautiful moment in a celebrity’s career where they have enough sway to command a horde of fans but not enough to have a publicist to tell them not to do things.

Welcome to the D-list.

A former US Bachelorette contestant has uploaded a cringe worthy compilation of snapchats he made parodying episode eight of the series.

Now a morning radio show host, Wells Adams uploaded the series to his public Facebook with the caption:

“Here’s my entire live drunken snapchap video for episode 8 of the The Bachelorette. Enjoy.”

Adams appears quite sober in the beginning of the clips but quickly descends into 'call your mate a cab before they pee on the dance floor' territory.

Adams starts his onslaught with a few not-so-funny crude shots.

"What’s the dewey decimal? The DO-ME decimal," he said.

The slurs soon descend into confusing personal attacks on current contestants.

"Your shirt looks like a fucking picnic… tablecloth,” he said.

“Jordan, your mum looks like Gwyneth Paltrow’s mum… from like Meet The Fockers.”

Do you mean Blythe Danner? Because that is an incredible compliment.

Watching drunk people be drunk when you're sober is hilarious, said no-one ever.

But watching somebody fail to parody a show they were kicked off is brilliant.

Let's all take a moment to thank whoever convinced him it would be a good idea to upload it to his public page.