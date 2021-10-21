"The men are dwindling." All the best reactions to The Bachelorette photoshoot episode.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

After months of (im)patiently waiting, Australia got its first look at the new bachelorette Brooke Blurton on Wednesday, and it was everything we could have asked for.

And the second episode most certainly didn’t disappoint either.

Watch: The Bachelorette 2021 trailer. Post continues below video.

From an iconic photoshoot to a mid-air abseiling picnic and the continuing tension between Konrad and Jess over that love seat, we have plenty to talk about.

Bachie fans get ready, because we have rounded up the best/funniest/most wholesome reactions for you right here.

CHEESE PLATTER GUY I WILL GIVE YOU MY LOGIE (That I have yet to win) #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/6bhdWK3S01 — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 21, 2021

can you guys imagine if the waiter dropped the basket of food #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/y2F1KoEfmU — ؘ (@mirr0red_heart) October 21, 2021

Every year they have this photoshoot. And every year it gives us some of the most cringest moments! And like a train wreck you can't look away from I'm here for it ! #BacheloretteAU — upama saha (@upama) October 21, 2021

do we think jess might actually do a murder on someone before this thing is over #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/ZTywsoqu1P — let's find brooke a wife (@bachiewatch) October 21, 2021

I do revel in saying both Ladies and Gentlemen... #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 21, 2021

If it were me abseiling on a first date #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/3XttKoYkpL — emma (@emsyreed) October 21, 2021

Remember when this show used to be bad. Lol #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/cMvlNhcPjg — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast 🌹 (@BOHpod) October 21, 2021

brooke continues to be groundbreaking by sending home the chief dirtbag this early #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/RLoZNxbYbD — let's find brooke a wife (@bachiewatch) October 21, 2021

Okay but could Brooke please stop being emotionally mature and sending the problematic people home first? I want you to be happy, but we need a show woman! #BacheloretteAU — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) October 21, 2021

Does @oshergunsberg have his larynx removed before telling someone they have to go home? #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/vc6J7UfXe8 — Hero (@hierohero1) October 21, 2021

Good luck looking cute getting off that cliff #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/VUxS6GvZYV — Hanni (@hannifahakbari) October 21, 2021

"Pulled Her"



Haven't hear that since mid-2000's.



DidyaPull?

Yeahnahyeahmate #bacheloretteau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 21, 2021

We cannot wait for more when The Bachelorette continues next Wednesday.

Feature image: Channel 10/Twitter.