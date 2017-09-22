The Twins recap The Bachelorette ep 2: Sophie almost poos herself on her first date.

We begin with Sam explaining that even though he has a ‘target’ on his back after receiving the double delight rose, all the men still really support him because he’s such a top bloke.

But all the men did not support Sam.

“THAT ROSE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MINE,” yells Blake and… okay.

“I did really well on the red carpet,” he says for precisely the fourteenth time. We realise at this point that Blake, like many men before him, has completely misunderstood the nature of this show and is here for a) the challenges and b) the prize money.

Pause.

It’s Osher. Casual Osher.

He has a hand in his pocket and his favourite jacket on, and he is very excited to have some time with tha ‘oiz.

But instantly he notices something that shouldn't be there.

It's Jourdan.

In a leg brace.

Well, shit.

Now we feel guilty for all the things we said about his fake limp.

Turns out that in the two minutes he was left unattended at the cocktail party he managed to severely injure himself on the basketball court.

But there is no basketball court.