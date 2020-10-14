reality tv

"Well that was anticlimactic." All the best Twitter reactions to The Bachelorette's talent show episode.

Welcome to the next instalment of The Bachelorette Australia, where we got to witness a solo date, a group date and a wipe-out of not one, not two, not three but FOUR rose-less lads.

The episode opened with Elly's date with hot-face Frazer. The two took to the Blue Mountains to sit and snog on a cable car swing, before having a very dressy cheese-and-champers session on the couch, where, you guessed it: there was more snogging.

We were then delighted with a Bachelorette talent show! Featuring spandex, shirtless fellas and a puppet that both terrified the nation and won the heart of Becky. 

There was then a heap more smooching between Becky and Sam, and Elly and her maybe-kinda-ex-boyfriend Joe. 

While it got super romantic there, we were then dragged back to reality by Osher at the Rose Ceremony where we had to say goodbye to four lads, who, to be honest, we're pretty sure we wouldn't be able to pick out of a lineup. 

But what did you think about the episode? 

We've rounded up the best Twitter reactions to this episode of The Bachelorette Australia 2020 and have plonked them all here for your pleasure. 

Me watching Joe’s dance:#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/9sVh8Gsu4J

— mimi petrakis (@MimiPetrakis) October 14, 2020
I’m a little too keen to see Joe dance with his ribbons tbh #BacheloretteAU

— Gabriella.L (@gablauri) October 14, 2020

Well that was anticlimactic #BacheloretteAU

— Gabriella.L (@gablauri) October 14, 202
Literally every time I think I know which one is which one they wear something different or change their hair and I’m like wait who is this #BacheloretteAU

— queen emily (@alllydia) October 14, 2020

Fifteen guys down to eleven is brutal and I am HERE FOR IT #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/ZkizFvlrmn

— Kat (@fatkattweets) October 14, 2020
Sigh of course she keeps Adrian #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/rPR1l0XSi2

— Katie (@Carlando4eva) October 14, 2020

Why do I let myself get hurt every time #BacheloretteAU

— Chloe (@chloealex23) October 14, 2020

