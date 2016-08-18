We have a theory why The Bachelor's brunettes are dropping like flies.

Richie Strahan has hurt my heart, and I just can’t keep quiet about it anymore.

Because my kind has become a dangerously endangered species on The Bachelor and I won’t stand for this obvious bias.

You know what I’m talking about. There is an elephant in this room and it has evolved to sprout a mane of blonde hair.

Meanwhile, brunettes on the show are DROPPING LIKE FLIES. And it’s just not right.

SOS. It's a sea of blonde out there. Image via Channel 10.

The show began with 22 women, of which 10 were brunette. Oh, and one half-brunette (Rachael).

Then, we met our intruders last night. Richie chose to keep all three. All blonde.

At first I breathed a sigh of relief when I thought newbie Khalia was a brunette. But I was blinded by hope. She is, in fact, a dark blonde.