The Bachelor‘s Megan isn’t the only star who grew up with a strict religious upbringing: Woman’s Day magazine has revealed that ‘villain’ Keira was raised in a polygamist cult started by her father.

The magazine reports that Keira's father, Alistah Laishkochav, moved from New Zealand to Victoria, and started his own polygamist cult as a "self-styled messiah".

Should Kiera not have been cast? The TV podcast discusses...

Alistah had nine "wives" and fathered over 64 children, one of them being 30-year-old Keira Maguire.

"The Morman practice of polygamy was encouraged, and during this time the mothers would take turns sharing a bed with another wife and Laichochav, who they idolised, while the kids slept 15 to a room," the magazine reports.

In a statement to Mamamia, the Bachelor contestant says she is "in no position to comment on Alistah Laishkochav".

Keira works hard for the one on one time with Richie. Post continues...