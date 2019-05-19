Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I struggled every day.” Bachelor in Paradise’s Rachael on what life is like after reality TV.

While the rest of the country might’ve long forgotten about the drama from this years’ season of Bachelor in Paradise, for former contestant Rachael Gouvignon, the experience is still affecting her life.

The 34-year-old says she is only now starting to “see [her] spark come back” more than six months after filming for the reality TV dating show finished.

“I struggled every day and was extremely shocked with how much they had edited me, even down to my sentences,” the primary school teacher told Perth Now.

She said she felt betrayed by Network Ten producers and didn’t receive the psychological support she needed after the show ended.

“With all the latest suicides with reality TV stars, I thought there would be more truth to my character and more support from the show,” she added.

Gouvignon also said she suffered from anxiety and felt very depressed after her third Bachelor experience. She first appeared on Richie Strahan’s 2016 season of The Bachelor, and returned for the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018.

Perth Now reports a Ten spokesperson said: “As part of the show’s duty of care, all Bachelor in Paradise cast have full access to mental health professionals.”