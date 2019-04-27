Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The clue that Bachelor in Paradise’s Alisha and Jules leave paradise together.

EXCUSE US, but Bachelor in Paradise‘s Alisha Aitken-Radburn may have just given a major spoiler that she leaves paradise hand-in-hand with Jules Bourne.

Despite having gone on a date with Canadian Daniel on Thursday night’s episode of the Channel 10 reality show, in a radio interview on Friday, Alisha suggested that she is now in a relationship with Jules, and please let it be true.

Talking on Hit105.5’s AB and Ben, the reality star shared she feels “like this weight has been lifted off my shoulder… at least people know who Jules is in my life”.

“So, he’s still in your life?” radio host AB queried.

“Oh God… you’ll have to tune in to find out!” Alisha responded.

“I think you just let it slip!” Ben said back and YES WE THINK SHE LET IT SLIP TOO.

Jules ended his romance with Alisha earlier in the week, after he expressed his desires to explore a possible connection with Tenille.

But, perhaps, this little slip from Alisha is a hint they may rekindle their relationship this week during the finale of the show.

