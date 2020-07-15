He has a... twin: Everything you need to know about Glenn from Bach in Paradise, immediately.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

OK. We need to talk about Glenn from Bachelor in Paradise.

If you didn't recognise the 32-year-old at first, you're not alone. A lot of us a little bit... forgot about darling Glenn. But now he's back with his face and his eyes and of course his lovely personality and we need more information immediately.

The most critical detail is the following:

There is more than one Glenn.

Well, not technically, but point is Glenn has a twin brother named Neil and SIR ARE YOU SINGLE BECAUSE PARADISE NEEDS YOU.

According to the 10 minutes I just spent on Instagram, Neil is a Channel 7 cameraman and also looks exactly like Glenn.

But unfortunately (or fortunately for Neil), it would appear Neil is taken, so will not be appearing in Fiji anytime soon.

Here are just a bunch more photos of them.