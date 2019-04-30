"I had no chance." How Elora knew her Bachelor in Paradise stint was doomed from the start.

Elora Murger just had a very ~ brief ~ experience on Bachelor in Paradise.

During her little stint in paradise she took already loved up Alex Nation on a date, cosied up to American Alex, attempted to strike up a connection with Tenille’s new man Nathan, and tried to convince Mack to give her a rose.

She was… busy.

But after just one episode, she left paradise alone.

The 30-year-old told Mamamia she knew from the get-go what producers had her pegged for, she was to play the role of ‘carrot on a stick’.

“I knew I had no chance [at finding love], it was all about strengthening relationships that were already there,” she said.

“I am kinda getting sick of that role of coming in and taking someone else from someone. I want it to be my story for once,” she added.

The Noosa local hypothesised that perhaps producers didn’t really like her, or that they didn’t really want to give her a chance at finding love.

Either way, she’s still glad she went in.

“It’s fun, you learn a lot, and it’s always good for my career,” she said.

When asked if it was nerve-racking, being the ‘new kid at school’, Murger replied confidently: “Not at all, I felt like I was coming in as a senior. I’ve done this before, this is all their first rodeo”.