Last night Cat Henesey, 25, sat on her couch with the rest of Australia and watched herself chuck a tantrum, storm out of a rose ceremony, and lock herself in a bathroom where she bawled her eyes out.

She says, it was the moment everything that has happened to her on national TV over The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise seasons, actually finally hit her.

“Coming straight off Bachelor receiving so much hate and trolling and then jumping straight back into filming. It wasn’t enough time for me to process it all. I feel like it kind of all hit me then [in the rose ceremony],” she told Mamamia.

Here’s Cat’s dramatic exit from the show last night. Post continues after video.

Video by Ten

“I hadn’t really cried or gotten super upset the whole time it was airing, and that was like my moment of going ‘shit stop trying to be so tough. You can show your emotions’. It was really raw and real for me,” she admitted.

Cat also admits, it was awful to watch. She’d been dreading witnessing her departure from the show for weeks.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be, I was in that bathroom for a lot longer obviously. I didn’t know what was going to be shown.

“It was still bad…you don’t want to see a video of you in a really dark place getting played back to you, especially to the entire nation, it was pretty full on,” she told Mamamia.

It was the second rose ceremony of the season, and the first for the girls. Cat was pretty sure, Richie Strahan, 33, was going to pick her. They’d had some pretty decent chats, so she thought she was safe.

“We were talking for hours, we got along really well. Spoke about our values and family, it was really nice. I thought I was getting his rose. So I was shocked,” said Cat.