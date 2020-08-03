To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Timm Hanly knows his unceremonious exit from Bachelor in Paradise was odd.

Viewers of Monday night's episode watched as the Melbourne man and his then-partner, Brittany Hockley, made the decision to leave the show together, and then... that was it. Gone. No parting words from Osher. No teary farewell scene. Their departure didn't even rate another mention.

"It was a bit weird wasn't it?" Timm told Mamamia this morning. "I think unless you finish the show, they won't play your edit. Me and Britt didn't get hardly any air time." [sic]

Their evaporated storyline on the show turned out to be not far from what played out in the real world.

The pair split shortly after filming ended.

Explaining why, Timm pointed to the fact that the finale of The Bachelorette 2019 went to air while he was in Paradise. Just five days before his decision to leave Fiji, he watched Angie Kent choose Carlin Sterritt over him on national television.

"I was trying to hold a relationship with Britt and deal with what happened in the finale at the same time. I couldn't grapple with it, and that's why me and Britt didn't really last," he said.

Timm insists he had genuine feelings for Brittany. It's why he wanted to leave the show: "I just knew that if any relationship was going to work, it wasn't going to be in there. The whole place was set to light drama, not find love."

But his tangle of emotions, plus the sudden attention he was receiving, proved all too much.