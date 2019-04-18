Um, we absolutely need to talk about the utterly unsexy bedrooms on Bachelor in Paradise.

Guys.

We need to talk about the sleeping quarters of Bachelor in Paradise.

The thing is, they’re not very… sexy.

It appears the bulk of Channel 10's budget was used on the poolside bar tab.

...Or spent on Osher's fun holiday shirts.

We're honestly not complaining about either of these great investments as viewers, but we would like to know how things, ahem, progress after successful dates in paradise when the contestants are sharing a room that looks like a gang of British lads on tour could burst in, turn all the lights on, and make the room stink of Jägermeister at any minute.