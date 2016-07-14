Here's what goes on inside The Bachelor mansion when the cameras stop rolling.

ICYMI, the new season of The Bachelor is about to start. Get ready for plenty of tears, drama and yes, awkward first date pashes.

But sometimes, the most interesting things happen behind the scenes. What do the girls get up to when they’re not vying for Richie’s heart? What do they drink at those hilariously awkward cocktail parties? And thank goodness we asked, because we finally have some answers.

Watch our first glimpse of the new Bachelor contestants. Post continues after video…

OK! Magazine has exposed some of the secrets of the Bachelor set, and they are gooooood. Grab some popcorn.

One contestant, Keira, told the mag that each girl was only allowed to bring two suitcases, weighing 20kg, into the mansion.

“Two big suitcases full of clothes,” she said. Which sounds like a lot, but when dates can involve anything from a romantic seaside picnic, to jumping out of a plane, you gotta have enough outfits to be prepared for anything.

Meet the 2016 Bachelor contestants. (Post continues after gallery)

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

The girls also revealed that they were shut-off’ from the outside world during filming. Their phones were confiscated (because #spoilers) and they weren’t even allowed to answer the doorbell if it rang on their off days.