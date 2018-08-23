A former The Bachelor producer has spilled the beans on the show's hidden sex rules.

Each year, when Channel 10 and Osher combine almighty powers to bestow the gift of a new Bachelor and 25 slightly unhinged women vying for his heart upon us, there is one question on everyone’s lips:

DOES SEX HAPPEN?

Surely all those candles, rose petals, half-naked swims and raunchy games of foot golf are bound to put people in the mood, right?

That plus wine. All the wine.

WELL, former date producer Jana Hocking, in other words the woman previously responsible for whipping out the ruler and enforcing the 10cm rule on single dates, has spilled the beans on how she had to "cock block" contestants on season one of The Bachelor.

It's awks.

“I had to go on the overnight dates, I had to stay with them on the overnight dates and I was the biggest cock blocker ever and I never want to be a cock blocker!” Jana revealed on her podcast High Heels and Hangovers.

None of us do, Jana.

“I literally had to knock on doors and be like, ‘open the door right now'."