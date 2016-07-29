Last night's eliminated Bachelor contestants have some choice words for Richie.

Oh dear. While some dudes might be envious of Australia’s most Aussie bloke, Richie, having 19 insanely attractive women throw themselves at him – I’m definitely not.

Because what’s the downside of 19 insanely attractive women throwing themselves at your schlong? Having to reject 18 of them, and then sending their rejected (sometimes angry/heartbroken) souls into a world where they are asked what you smell like.

Take last night’s rejectees, Mia (tall, tan, brunette) and Laura (one of the many blondes), for instance.

Speaking to NW Online, Mia described Richie as “very different to what I usually go for”, adding she gets heart flutters for “someone who’s tall, dark and handsome” and that “[Richie] was the opposite of that”.

Richie’s a blondy, sure, but I dunno about being the opposite of tall and handsome.

Describing her group date with Richie as “really awkward”, the former NSW athlete says she really didn’t care about being sent home. In fact, when Vintaea walked out in the first episode, the now-student thought “Do I go with her?”.

“I was fine! I wasn’t really feeling it,” she told the publication. “And I don’t think Richie was really feeling it… There’s no hard feelings. I didn’t really mind. I was kind of ready at that point to go myself. There were no hard feelings.”

Laura also spoke to NW, and explained Richie’s stint on the 2015 Bachelorette made the experience feel “really regimental”.

"I wanted someone who you could just look at and go, 'We’ll get through this. It’s all good. I’m in the same boat.' I think he had a bit of an advantage, and it wasn’t as organic as I wanted it to feel.