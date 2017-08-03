The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 4: All hell breaks loose and everyone's yelling.

No. Stop.

Something’s wrong. It’s… it’s Osher.

We open with Cobie arriving on her single date with Matty J, which is fine, except that it’s absolutely not fine at all. Because how did she get here? Who told her where to go? Where did she get the date card from? Who read it out? Who speculated that it’s probably them going on the date this week? WHAT EVEN IS THIS SHOW AND WHO GAVE EVERYONE THE GODDAMN CLUE?

We know what's happened, obviously. And look, we don't want to say 'we told you so', but we 100 per cent definitely told everyone so.

Leah's ridiculous comment last night about how maybe Matty J should just 'pick up the phone' when he wants to go on a single date has pushed Osher over the edge.

Her public and vicious attack on his duties has shaken him to his core, and frankly he's having an identity crisis. And now we know that without an Osher, this show lacks both context and direction.

Listen: Love The Bachelor? Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald talk about the biggest moments from this week on Bach Chat. Including that horse penis, of course.



Matty J is reflecting on how Cobie "makes me really happy," from that whole one time they met on the red carpet, shared helium and got high together. But - here's the thing. Matty wants to find out if there's more to Cobie than just the helium. It's the question you inevitably have to ask in every relationship.