The Twins recap The Bachelor episode 13: The biggest heartbreak of the season.

No. No No.

We’re not even a minute in and Osher, with a twinkle in his eye, announces, “today there’s a series of activities to help you get to know each other just that little. bit. better.”

NO, OSHER PLS. YOUR ACTIVITIES MAKE NO SENSE.

Osher’s strengths include; handing out date cards, making sure there’s the right amount of roses and politely knocking on the nearest wall once he has already entered a room. But his games are confusing at best and detrimental to the process at worst.

It’s clear before Osher has finished his first sentence that even he does not fully understand how this activity will work.

The women are asked about a series of qualities, all of which are subjective and in no way measurable, and are meant to instinctively rank themselves in order of who is the most and least funny, tidy, considerate, etc. Except they have to stand on boxes, and those boxes are numbered in reverse rank order so that each question can be scored and JESUS WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED A PHD IN MATHEMATICS TO WATCH THE BACHELOR.

Elora consistently refuses to compromise, rating herself as very considerate, despite the fact that literally days ago she tried to kiss everyone's boyfriend in front of them.

Cool.

Due to Elora's adamant refusal to work collaboratively in this activity, she successfully moves to the second round. We would like it noted that we believe this to be the most fundamentally flawed game we have ever witnessed.