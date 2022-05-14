An all-new format and a bisexual bachelor: All the theories about The Bachelor 2022 in one place.

After news broke that The Bachelorette won't be renewed for another season, speculation arose on the future of the Australian Bachelor franchise.

Has the (frankly outdated) dating show finally seen its day? Was its final bid for diversity all too little, too late?

Potentially not.

Side note: Watch The Bachelor contestants, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This week, Australia's number one reality TV super sleuth, Megan Pustetto of So Dramatic! came out with all the Bachelor theories that have got us hoping that this might be the season to reel us back in, and it's safe to say, 2022 is just getting started on the drama front.

Here is everything we learned from Pustetto's blockbuster episode.

Who is the Bachelor in 2022?

Well... We don't really know just yet.

What we do know, is that the production team was looking for both men and women in the application process for 2022, which means we could be in for our second bisexual Bachelor franchise season.

Megan has a few very interesting theories of her own.

First, and most likely is AFL star Alex Rance, who previously signed on to the 2020 season of the Bachelor before pulling out.