What you didn't see on TV during The Bachelor's creepy lie detector test.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor saw contestants Sophie, Tenille, Jamie-Lee, Brooke, Deanna and Cass face an intimidating human lie detector test.

Put to the test to find out how compatible they are with the Honey Badger, the girl’s were asked questions about everything from their financial habits to their past relationships.

But according to eliminated contestant Deanna, the lie detector test was a lot more intimidating than it looked – and there was a lot we didn’t see.

Speaking to Yahoo Be, the 28-year-old revealed that although we just saw snippets of the conversations, the contestant’s interviews with human lie detector Steve went for around an hour each.

“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Deanna told the publication. “It’s not every day you’re thrown in a situation with a dark room and a scary man sitting under a spotlight and then paper full of questions for you, so it was very intimidating.”

“The second you see him you already feel guilty and you haven’t even done anything,” she added.

But despite the test questions appearing fairly light-hearted on the show, Deanna told Yahoo Be some of the questions were “very intense”, as they were asked about their beliefs in God and their personal family life.

Love The Bachelor? Watch the best Bachelor arrivals we’ve ever seen.