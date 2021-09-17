'He was obsessed with his poo.' 12 women share their babysitting horror stories.

In theory, babysitting sounds like a pretty easy way to earn some money, especially during high school.

Give the kids dinner, prepare them for bed then watch some TV until the parents come home. Sounds simple, right? Well, that's not always the case.

Whether it's dealing with fussy children or their difficult parents, babysitting can be much harder than it appears. And sometimes, it's not always worth the money you receive in return.

We asked women in our Mamamia community to share their babysitting horror stories.

Here's what they shared...

The mum came home the next day.

"Years ago I lived in a townhouse complex and thought I'd help out a single mum who wanted a night out with a guy she'd met. Her baby was months old and it all went well until she didn’t come back for the baby UNTIL THE NEXT DAY! It was before mobile phones and she didn’t think it was a problem when she finally picked up the baby."

I spent more time babysitting the grandparents.

"I once babysat at a wedding for the bride and groom’s children. The mother and father of the bride were separated and I'm guessing from the drama on the day, didn't have a civil separation and hadn't seen each other for a while. I spent more time mediating and listening to them complain about each other and fight over the grandchildren than I did actually babysitting the children. The mother of the bride had a fight with the bride at the reception and instead of the children going home with their grandmother, the newlyweds took the children on their wedding night! It was insane. I wish I charged quadruple rates. And just to add, quote of the day was by mother of the bride saying, 'Geez, it’s like my daughter thinks today is all about her.'"

The kids recently had chickenpox...

"When I was in Year 12, I got a babysitting job looking after three kids, so I invited my best friend to join me and split the cash. We turned up and the parents said, 'The kids have recently had chickenpox but don’t worry they're not contagious anymore'. Two weeks to the day my friend and I both broke out in spots and had to miss our Year 12 formal. I never babysat for that family again."