Here's exactly what those Baby on Board stickers mean.

Are ‘Baby on Board’ stickers on cars any use for emergency services?

What are their purpose and when should they be removed?

Relatives gave me a diamond-shaped black and gold suction sign that reads “Cutie on Board” that we’ve put on the back window of our car.

The reason I use it is that it makes me feel like people are aware I have a little human inside my car but it is often there when he isn’t.

Some parents think the stickers help emergency services in the case of an accident but NSW police say that’s not the case.

“The sign is not for emergency services, but more of a notice to other drivers. Anyone using these signs must ensure they are not obstructing the driver’s view,” a NSW Police spokesperson told Mamamia.

It seems emergency services departments across the country use their own protocols and don’t officially use the stickers as a tool for first responders.

Julie-Anne Newman, Acting Sergeant from Victoria Police, says the stickers are not reliable for indicating injured small passengers in a car accident.

“If police were to sight a sticker such as ‘Baby on Board’ when attending a collision scene, they may keep this in mind however – in the first instance information would be gleaned from the scene, from victims, from witnesses and from police enquiries,” she told Mamamia.

"A sticker indicating a baby on board could not be relied upon as there would be many variables to consider."

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the stickers had "no significance" in the case of an accident.

"They are not relevant to how NSW Ambulance responds to medical emergencies involving motor vehicles," they said.