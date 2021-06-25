What the heck is a baby's microbiome, and why the first 1,000 days are important to care for it.

It’s only then that I stop and take the time to really consider, what else haven’t I been thinking about with the boys to keep on top of their health, or help them be as well as they can be as they keep growing?

It’s crazy to think I am here with my second child and I am only just learning about the microbiome, but I suspect I’m not at all alone. So here’s what you need to know to support your baby’s microbiome in their important first 1000 days earthside; from when your little one is first born until around age 2 or 3.

What is the microbiome?

The microbiome is a whole ecosystem of beneficial bacteria, viruses and fungi living on and in the human body.

The microbiome is as unique as a fingerprint, can weigh as much as the brain and influences many aspects of health including maintaining and supporting healthy digestive system function, immune system health and the digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

A healthy microbiome has large numbers (we’re talking trillions!) of many different strains of bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. While some aspects of the gut microbiome are inherited, its healthy development is mostly due to diet and lifestyle factors.

The best part is that as a parent, it gives us the opportunity to influence our child’s developing microbiome.

Why do the first 1000 days matter so much?

A growing body of evidence showed me the significance of establishing a healthy microbiome in the first 1000 days of their life.

Let’s face it, the first 1000 days of our kids’ lives are immense.

Our little miracles have grown from a tiny clump of cells to a performer of in utero gymnastics. They’ve taken their first breath, their first steps, and said their first word. They’ve learned how to hold a spoon, how to drag dirt from the front to the back of the house (such fun) and assert themselves by saying ‘No!’

Our beautiful and fascinating little ones will be a work in progress for a good while yet but one part of them is almost fully developed.

The microbiome reaches maturity in the toddler years, while your little one is still learning how to dress themselves and throwing tantrums because you cut their toast into squares not triangles.