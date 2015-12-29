A baby boy left in a car in 41 degree heat had been "forgotten" by his grandmother while she went shopping.

And police say no charges will be pressed….

Time and time again we hear stories of “forgotten baby syndrome”.

Horrific tales of babies dying under torturous conditions when their parents accidentally left them in their capsule secured in the car and went about their day, never knowing their baby was still in the vehicle until it was too late.

More than 200 children have died worldwide over the past 15 years from the phenomenon after being left behind in cars – and yesterday the number was nearly added to, all but for the actions of shoppers at the Ellenbrook shopping centre in Perth.

A baby boy, just 14-months old was spotted alone in the backseat of a car while temperatures soared towards 41 degrees.

14mth boy, was crying, hot and sweating when Police smashed window of car in Ellenbrook, now ok after SJA check. pic.twitter.com/DczCteM47D — WA Police (@WA_Police) December 28, 2015

The little boy strapped in his car seat was sweating and crying, the nervous shoppers peering in the window called police all the while conscious the day was set to be Perth’s third hottest December day ever.

WA Today reports that management made an announcement over the speakers asking the driver to return to their white Hyundai i30, but police were forced to act to rescue the baby immediately smashing a window to free him as temperatures in the car would have begun to reach 40 degrees.

A short time later witnesses reported a woman with a loaded shopping trolley came back to the vehicle. The woman, believed to be the boy’s grandmother, found her baby safe and well.

The little boy was assessed at the scene by St Johns Ambulance but was not taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said that it turned the baby had been “forgotten about.”

Police have smashed a window to free baby left in a car at Ellenbrook. Parent "genuinely forgot," won't be charged pic.twitter.com/1nHSL68rYj — Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) December 28, 2015

Police spokeswoman Barbara Crane said the baby was “visibly distressed, crying, hot and sweating.”

“It was established the parent had genuinely forgotten the child was left in the vehicle at the time “she said.

Police said they will not be pressing charges.

An anonymous friend of the woman said the grandmother was devastated, saying this was the “first and last time this will ever happen.”

“I am absolutely appalled at how people on social media are so quick to judge a situation that they know absolutely nothing about,” he said.

“She already feels horrible for what she had [sic] done and now people are making it even worse.”

Watch Matt Moran demonstrates just how hot a car can get…