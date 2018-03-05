1. “No words to describe the scene”: A 12-month-old girl has been killed by a Rottweiler in New South Wales’ northwest.

Family says a mother “fought with every ounce of her being” to save a little girl who was killed by a Rottweiler in the northwest of New South Wales on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Daily Telegraph, 12-month-old Kamillah Jones was in a stroller being pushed by her mother along a street in Inverell when the dog attacked.

It’s believed Kamillah and her mother were on their way to a relative’s house for a Saturday barbecue when Kamillah was killed.

The dog inflicted critical in juries on the little girl, who, despite the desperate efforts of paramedics, died on the way to hospital.

Kamillah’s aunt, Ida Boney, wrote on Facebook there were “no words to describe a scene where a mother is fighting with every ounce of her being to save her baby girl”.

“Our family have lost our baby girl who never got a chance to live her life,” she wrote.

Ida also wrote the dog did not belong to any member of the family, despite police confirming the Rottweiler was owned by one of Kamillah’s relatives.

“The dog in question actually cleared a fenced yard – someone else’s dog not our family’s,” she wrote.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page for Kamillah’s relatives to help give her “the goodbye she deserves”.

“A beautiful little Angel grew her wings much too early,” Alisha Lay wrote on the page.

“She was loved and adored by so many. I am trying to raise funds for my dear friend as little Kamillah’s passing was so unexpected and a tragic accident.

“We would love to be able to give little Kamillah the goodbye she deserves, but unfortunately did not expect, and my friends family are having difficulty coming up with the finances on such short notice.”

On Monday morning, the page had so far raised $4,795 of its $6,000 goal.

An investigation is now underway by police and a report will be prepared for the coroner.