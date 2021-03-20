"I bet you're desperate for a girl": The 'lighthearted' parenting comments we need to retire.

Why does society believe a parent is happiest if they have a child of each gender?

Prince Harry even said it in THAT interview recently.

"To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" he told Oprah.

What more could you ask for?

I’m a mum of two healthy boys. Hand on heart, I’ve never been concerned about the gender of my children. If I did go back for a third child, I’d solely be wishing for another healthy baby.

I have friends with sick children and friends who can’t have children – do you think they care about gender?

Two weeks ago, I was sitting at a bar with my girlfriends, having managed to "escape" my toddler and five-month-old for an hour to scull two drinks and have an adult conversation without interruption.

Enter an old school friend of ours, someone we haven’t seen in more than a decade.

"I see on Instagram you have two boys" she says to me. "I bet you’ll be going for a third so you can score a girl."

I’m sorry? Why would you think I’d be desperate to have a girl?

If I’m really honest, I did feel pressure during my second pregnancy to have a girl, having already had a boy. My husband and I made the decision not to find out the gender because we didn’t mind either way.

If you do have gender expectations, that is also fine. But I certainly didn’t. I enjoyed the guessing game, but ultimately, gender would never determine my love for a child.