Preparing for a new baby can feel like a whirlwind. Between sorting out health insurance, scheduling doctor's appointments and washing those adorable tiny newborn clothes, it's a lot to manage.

But let's be honest, there's one part that's actually fun — the shopping. If you're anything like me, you'll probably find yourself pushing a fully stocked trolley through the aisles of Baby Bunting on the very same day you see those two pink lines.