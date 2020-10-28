Baby Done is the perfect reason to throw on some pants and finally go back to the cinemas.

There's something comforting about the cinema.

I think it's a combination of the smell of (overpriced) popcorn, comfy seats and at least an hour and a half of giving something your complete, undivided attention. Without the lure of your phone, which is much tougher to ignore when watching something at home on the couch, you get to experience that full extension of reality. Movie magic!

But with COVID-19 and its restrictions, cinemas have been closed (as they remain, for now, in Victoria) or with limited new releases for much of the year.

Hollywood blockbusters have dwindled - the year's Bond film has been postponed multiple times, Disney released Mulan to its streaming service instead, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet received a pretty, uh, lacklustre showing.

But can I please turn your attention to Baby Done.

Because if you're in a state with open cinemas, this film is worth buying the popcorn and finally making your return.

Baby Done is set in Auckland, New Zealand, and stars Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo as Zoe and Matthew Lewis (yes, as in... Neville Longbottom) as her boyfriend, Tim.

They're a carefree, adventurous couple who work together as arborists (couples who climb trees together, stay together... or something), and make fun of their increasingly baby-obsessed friend group.

The title of the film comes up pretty early on, as Zoe laments the stereotypical trajectory of life at yet another friend's baby shower: "Marriage. House. Baby. Done".

But then she finds out she's also pregnant. And pretty far along.

Image: Madman Entertainment.