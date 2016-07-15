Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Possible inquest into button batteries following death of one-year-old Isabella Rees.

A Victorian state coroner is considering holding an inquest into the death of a one-year-old girl who swallowed a lithium button battery.

In February 2015, Isabella Rees died when a battery became lodged in her oesophagus, making her sick.

Her parents took her to hospital several times over two weeks but were turned away, the Coroners Court heard on Thursday, according to The Age.

Fifteen days after visiting the hospital she was found her in her cot, saturated in her own blood.

Her mother, Allison has since launched an awareness campaign to warn other parents of the dangers and push for stronger product safety laws to protect children from the lethal batteries.

Lithium batteries are used in many ordinary household objects including car keys, remote controls and musical birthday cards and burn through the flesh when swallowed.

“What we would give to have another chance to hear your voice, to feel your kiss and to see you grow,” the family wrote in Isabella’s tribute in the Herald Sun.

“Our hearts are broken”.

2. Woman and baby die after plunging from Melbourne high-rise.

The husband of a woman who fell to her death holding their four-month-old baby on one of Melbourne’s busiest street corners is inconsolable.

In an apparent murder-suicide, the 31-year-old woman plunged from an apartment balcony on Bourke and Swanston St in Docklands at around 10am on Thursday morning.

According to 7 News, she fell from the sixth-storey into an internal courtyard.

Witnesses say they heard ‘gut-wrenching’ scream.

The woman’s husband and father of the baby was unable to assist police after he became overcome with shock and grief, requiring medical treatment, the Herald Sun reported.

3. New footage released of Lindt Cafe seige shows police opening fire.

Footage has been released of the moment tactical operations officers burst into Sydney’s Lindt Cafe, shooting siege gunman Man Haron Monis.

The clip was played at the inquest investigating whether the deaths could have been avoided.

According to News.com.au, an officer can be seen using his weapon to shatter the cafe’s thick glass door before charging in with his team close behind him.

At least two officers are seen firing into the cafe foyer before entering the cafe itself an shooting Monis.