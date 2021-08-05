OPINION: 'I know numbers are tight, but please don't ask me to leave my baby at home.'

Last year in March, our youngest daughter was born.
My step-kids, toddler and grandparents came in to meet her that evening. The next morning as my husband and toddler were driving back into hospital, a nurse came into my room and told me that ‘because of COVID-19’ the overnight nursery would be closed, I wasn’t allowed to leave my room and no visitors would be allowed for four days.
I had only spent one night away from my toddler since she was born, and a handful more away from my husband, so I was devastated. I’d never felt so alone.
My step-kids and toddler were upset too. What is going on? Why can’t we all be together? They desperately wanted to spend time with their baby sister.
I remember returning home four days later and crying with happiness to be with my family again.