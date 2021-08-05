OPINION: 'I know numbers are tight, but please don't ask me to leave my baby at home.'





And then the lockdowns began. In Melbourne we spent the better part of 2020 in one form of lockdown or restriction: six months or so in lockdown. So once 2021 rolled around and the functions started, I was ecstatic.

The first function we were invited to, I tried to leave the baby at home for the first time with my amazingly caring and adoring mother-in-law for a couple of hours, planning on returning before her next feed. I had to turn around after an hour because the baby wasn’t having a bar of it!

I regretted not just taking her, especially as the first question the host asked was, "Where’s your baby, I was hoping to meet her!"

Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky. My friend with a baby the same age as mine tells me that she was invited to a function interstate. They booked flights and accommodation for the whole family. When the formal invitation arrived, there was an accompanying text: "Sorry no little ones".

She asked if they could bring the baby and the toddler for the ceremony portion and then pop back to the apartment to put them to bed and return in time for the cocktail function, given the baby had never been left with anyone and the toddler barely so due to the COVID-19 situation.

No.

They explained their dilemma in every manner possible, but were advised that it just wasn’t an option ‘because of numbers’. So, they decided to do the only thing they could, which was attend once the little ones were asleep.

After a whole year of being at home, no mothers' group, no visitors, no playdates, lockdown birthdays and no celebrations, it was a kick in the guts.

Unfortunately they missed the ceremony, but they decided to put their upset behind them and enjoy the evening with an open heart.

This is one example, so I hope it’s not a Covid trend?

A few years ago, my husband’s best friend invited us to a daytime function. We took our baby. There was not even a mention of her being left at home. She was warmly welcomed, as was I.

A function where my baby was very welcome. Image: Supplied.